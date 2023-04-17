Pakistan's GDP per capita income to may decline to $1,399, estimates World Bank2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 12:24 AM IST
In its report 'Macro Poverty Outlook for Pakistan: April 2023', the bank noted that GDP per capita growth is estimated at -1.5 per cent in 2022-23 in comparison to 4.2 per cent in 2021-22.
The World Bank has estimated a drop in GDP per capita income for Pakistan from $1,613.8 in 2021-22 to $1,399.1 in 2022-23, Business Recorder reported.
