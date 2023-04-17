Pakistan's GDP per capita income to may decline to $1,399, estimates World Bank

The World Bank said agricultural output was also expected to contract for the "first time in more than 20 years" due to last year's catastrophic floods, as per the Dawn report. "Industry output is also expected to shrink with supply chain disruptions, weakened confidence and higher borrowing costs and fuel prices. The lower activity is expected to spill over to the wholesale and transportation services sectors, weighing on services output growth," the report read.

