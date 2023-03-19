Pakistan's move to restrict imports will likely leave 8 million unemployed by 2023-end2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 11:23 PM IST
- According to noted economist Hafiz A Pasha, the number of unemployed people in the country will rise by over 2 to 8 million by the end of 2022-23.
Debt-laden Pakistan's decision to curb trade deficit by restricting imports is impacting not only its economy, but also rapidly morphing it into a bigger crisis of rising unemployment, said a report published by The Dawn on 19 March.
