Economy
Mint Explainer: How rising palm oil prices impact India and its consumers
Summary
- As palm oil prices skyrocket due to global supply issues and increased import duties, Indian manufacturers face tough decisions. From price hikes to product downsizing, the FMCG sector is bracing for impact, affecting consumers' wallets and altering the landscape of essential goods.
Investors were left reeling this week as Godrej Consumer Products issued a stark warning: soaring palm oil prices have severely impacted its soaps segment, a cornerstone of its business.
