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Palm oil is turning into fuel—and India’s import bill could rise

Puneet Kumar AroraJaydeep Mukherjee
4 min read18 May 2026, 10:00 AM IST
A palm oil plantation. Indonesia and Malaysia, the world’s largest palm oil exporters, are increasingly diverting supplies to biodiesel blending programmes to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. (File Photo: AFP)
A palm oil plantation. Indonesia and Malaysia, the world’s largest palm oil exporters, are increasingly diverting supplies to biodiesel blending programmes to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. (File Photo: AFP)
Summary

Indonesia and Malaysia’s expanding biodiesel mandates are diverting palm oil away from global markets, tightening supplies and raising risks for India’s food inflation and import dependence.

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Even as India grapples with oil and gas supply concerns arising from the West Asia war, another pressure point may be emerging in edible oils.

Even as India grapples with oil and gas supply concerns arising from the West Asia war, another pressure point may be emerging in edible oils.

Indonesia and Malaysia, the world’s largest palm oil exporters, are increasingly diverting supplies to biodiesel blending programmes to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. This has implications for India, where domestic edible oil production is insufficient to meet demand, and palm oil accounts for the largest share of imports due to its lower cost. Any tightening of global supplies could add to food inflationary pressures and widen import vulnerability.

Indonesia and Malaysia, the world’s largest palm oil exporters, are increasingly diverting supplies to biodiesel blending programmes to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. This has implications for India, where domestic edible oil production is insufficient to meet demand, and palm oil accounts for the largest share of imports due to its lower cost. Any tightening of global supplies could add to food inflationary pressures and widen import vulnerability.

Global grip

Palm oil is among the world’s most consumed edible oils due to its low cost, high yield and wide use across food and industrial applications, including cooking oils, processed foods, bakery products and cosmetics. It is also far more productive per hectare than competing oilseeds such as soybean or sunflower, making it cheaper in global markets.

Also Read | Why PM Modi is asking Indians to use less cooking oil

The global palm oil trade is highly concentrated, with Indonesia and Malaysia together accounting for nearly 57% of crude palm oil exports in 2025. Indonesia contributed 28.4%, followed closely by Malaysia at 28.3%.

Their dominance stems from favourable tropical conditions, large plantation networks, lower production costs and decades of investment in cultivation and export infrastructure. Beyond them, Thailand, Papua New Guinea and Colombia are smaller exporters. Given this concentration, policy shifts in Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur have outsized implications for global edible oil prices and import-dependent economies such as India.

Fuel first

To support its energy transition, Indonesia launched its biodiesel programme in 2008 with a 2.5% palm oil blending mandate. It has since scaled up sharply—from B20 (20% palm oil blended with 80% diesel) in 2018 to B30 in 2020, B35 in 2023 and B40 in 2025. Indonesia has now announced B50 from 1 July this year. The expansion comes even as crude palm oil production has risen only modestly, from 46.9 million tonnes in 2021 to 51.7 million tonnes in 2025.

As a result, a rising share of output is being diverted to biodiesel, leaving less for exports. Under B40, nearly 25% of Indonesian output, about 12 million tonnes annually, is used for biodiesel. Under B50, this could rise to around 41%, or nearly 21 million tonnes.

Malaysia, the second-largest exporter, has also expanded blending mandates, raising its requirement from B10 to B15 beginning June.

Price pressures

Global palm oil prices have risen sharply over the past 25 years, from about $261 per metric tonne in 2000 to nearly $997 in 2025, while remaining highly volatile due to weather shocks, energy costs, export restrictions and shifting demand.

Prices surged during the 2007–08 commodity boom, rose again in 2010–11 on strong emerging market demand, and climbed above $1,100 per tonne in 2021–22 amid pandemic-related supply disruptions and the Russia-Ukraine war, which hit sunflower oil supplies and increased reliance on palm oil.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: How rising palm oil prices impact India and its consumers

Prices eased in 2023 as inventories recovered but have started rising again. Despite volatility, palm oil remains cheaper than alternatives. In 2025, soybean oil averaged about $1,420 per tonne and sunflower oil about $1,526 per tonne. That advantage, however, may narrow as top exporters expand biodiesel use and tighten global supply.

Domestic dependence

India’s edible oil consumption has risen steadily over the past two decades, with per capita use increasing from 5.76 kg in rural areas and 7.92 kg in urban areas in 2004-05 to 10.58 kg and 11.78 kg, respectively, in 2022-23.

Domestic production, however, has lagged demand due to low oilseed productivity and policy support that has historically favoured rice and wheat through minimum support prices and procurement.

As a result, more than 55% of India’s edible oil demand is met through imports, with palm oil accounting for the largest share due to its price advantage. Indonesia accounted for nearly half of India’s palm oil imports worth about $8.3 billion in 2024-25, followed by Malaysia at around 31%.

Also Read | India’s love for oily food triples edible oil use, leads to import surge

Short-term diversification is limited, as other exporters cannot easily match India’s import demand. The government has attempted to cut import dependence through the National Mission on Edible Oils launched in 2021, but progress has been slow, with only about 250,000 hectares brought under oil palm cultivation against a target of 650,000 hectares.

Diversification dilemma

India can partially offset palm oil supply shortages by increasing imports of other edible oils, but the scope is limited. Share of palm oil in India’s total edible oil imports declined from 57% in 2023-24 to 47% in 2024-25, as sunflower oil imports increased. More recently, palm oil imports fell 27% to a one-year low of 505,000 tonnes in April amid high global prices that squeezed domestic refining margins.

However, large-scale substitution remains difficult. Sunflower oil, largely sourced from Russia and Ukraine, and soybean oil from Argentina and Brazil, are smaller in scale and more expensive.

Higher freight costs, longer supply chains and geopolitical risks further limit substitution. Over the longer term, India may need to strengthen domestic oilseed production to reduce import dependence.

Puneet Kumar Arora is an assistant professor of economics at Delhi Technological University. Jaydeep Mukherjee is a professor of economics at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai.

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Meet the Author

Puneet Kumar Arora

Puneet is an assistant professor of economics at Delhi Technological University, where he teaches coRead more

urses in statistics, econometrics, and applied economic analysis. He has been an independent contributor to Mint since June 2021, writing regularly for the Plain Facts section. His work focuses on simplifying complex economic ideas using data-driven insights and empirical tools. Drawing on his teaching experience, he translates technical concepts into clear and accessible narratives for a general audience. His writing combines statistical analysis with current economic developments to explain trends in a way that is both rigorous and easy to understand. <br><br>Puneet’s professional experience includes research and writing across sectors such as infrastructure, telecom, and energy, which strengthens his ability to interpret macroeconomic trends in a practical context. He has written extensively on a wide range of macroeconomic and policy issues, including India’s efforts to build globally competitive professional services firms, the economics of domestic social media platforms, the role of comparative advantage in shaping trade outcomes, the country’s nuclear energy pivot, bank consolidation, monetary policy transmission, and critical assessments of free trade agreements in a fragmenting global economy. He brings an interdisciplinary perspective to his work, connecting academic tools with real-world applications.<br><br>Puneet believes that data should be used not only to inform but also to communicate clearly, making economic analysis relevant, credible, and accessible to a wider readership.

Read Less
Jaydeep Mukherjee

Dr. Jaydeep Mukherjee comes with 25 years of experience in academics, teaching and research. His areRead more

as of interest include Macroeconomic Theory and Policy, International Macroeconomics, International Finance, Trade Analytics and Global Business Environment.<br><br>He is presently working as Professor in Economics at Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai. His previous assignment was with Shiv Nadar University Chennai as a Professor of Economics. Prior to that he held a full-time faculty role at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Delhi, and also served as Visiting Faculty in Economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), IMI Delhi, IIM Raipur and IIM Sirmaur.<br><br>Dr. Mukherjee holds an MA in economics, and a PhD from Jadavpur University, Kolkata. He was awarded the gold medal at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. He has done extensive professional development programmes on Shipping and Logistics organized by APEC-Antwerp/Flanders Port Training Centre at Port of Antwerp, Belgium and successfully completed Summer School on DSGE Modelling at University of Surrey, UK.<br><br>He has completed more than 18 funded research projects sponsored by reputed organisations in India and abroad, namely, Walmart, International Finance Corporation World Bank, DFID-UK, PWC, Reserve Bank of India, etc. Dr. Mukherjee has more than 30 publications in Scopus/ABDC-indexed Journals. Some of his research papers are published in reputed peer-reviewed international journals, namely, Journal of Policy Modelling, Journal of Asian Economics, Management Research Review, South Asian Journal of Macroeconomics and Public Finance, Review of Market Integration, Journal of World Trade, Journal of World Investment and Trade, etc. His articles on macroeconomics and trade related issues have been published in newspapers like Mint, The Hindu Business Line, The Economic Times, Nikkei Asia, etc.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyPalm oil is turning into fuel—and India’s import bill could rise

Palm oil is turning into fuel—and India’s import bill could rise

Puneet Kumar AroraJaydeep Mukherjee
4 min read18 May 2026, 10:00 AM IST
A palm oil plantation. Indonesia and Malaysia, the world’s largest palm oil exporters, are increasingly diverting supplies to biodiesel blending programmes to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. (File Photo: AFP)
A palm oil plantation. Indonesia and Malaysia, the world’s largest palm oil exporters, are increasingly diverting supplies to biodiesel blending programmes to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. (File Photo: AFP)
Summary

Indonesia and Malaysia’s expanding biodiesel mandates are diverting palm oil away from global markets, tightening supplies and raising risks for India’s food inflation and import dependence.

Gift this article

Even as India grapples with oil and gas supply concerns arising from the West Asia war, another pressure point may be emerging in edible oils.

Even as India grapples with oil and gas supply concerns arising from the West Asia war, another pressure point may be emerging in edible oils.

Indonesia and Malaysia, the world’s largest palm oil exporters, are increasingly diverting supplies to biodiesel blending programmes to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. This has implications for India, where domestic edible oil production is insufficient to meet demand, and palm oil accounts for the largest share of imports due to its lower cost. Any tightening of global supplies could add to food inflationary pressures and widen import vulnerability.

Indonesia and Malaysia, the world’s largest palm oil exporters, are increasingly diverting supplies to biodiesel blending programmes to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. This has implications for India, where domestic edible oil production is insufficient to meet demand, and palm oil accounts for the largest share of imports due to its lower cost. Any tightening of global supplies could add to food inflationary pressures and widen import vulnerability.

Global grip

Palm oil is among the world’s most consumed edible oils due to its low cost, high yield and wide use across food and industrial applications, including cooking oils, processed foods, bakery products and cosmetics. It is also far more productive per hectare than competing oilseeds such as soybean or sunflower, making it cheaper in global markets.

Also Read | Why PM Modi is asking Indians to use less cooking oil

The global palm oil trade is highly concentrated, with Indonesia and Malaysia together accounting for nearly 57% of crude palm oil exports in 2025. Indonesia contributed 28.4%, followed closely by Malaysia at 28.3%.

Their dominance stems from favourable tropical conditions, large plantation networks, lower production costs and decades of investment in cultivation and export infrastructure. Beyond them, Thailand, Papua New Guinea and Colombia are smaller exporters. Given this concentration, policy shifts in Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur have outsized implications for global edible oil prices and import-dependent economies such as India.

Fuel first

To support its energy transition, Indonesia launched its biodiesel programme in 2008 with a 2.5% palm oil blending mandate. It has since scaled up sharply—from B20 (20% palm oil blended with 80% diesel) in 2018 to B30 in 2020, B35 in 2023 and B40 in 2025. Indonesia has now announced B50 from 1 July this year. The expansion comes even as crude palm oil production has risen only modestly, from 46.9 million tonnes in 2021 to 51.7 million tonnes in 2025.

As a result, a rising share of output is being diverted to biodiesel, leaving less for exports. Under B40, nearly 25% of Indonesian output, about 12 million tonnes annually, is used for biodiesel. Under B50, this could rise to around 41%, or nearly 21 million tonnes.

Malaysia, the second-largest exporter, has also expanded blending mandates, raising its requirement from B10 to B15 beginning June.

Price pressures

Global palm oil prices have risen sharply over the past 25 years, from about $261 per metric tonne in 2000 to nearly $997 in 2025, while remaining highly volatile due to weather shocks, energy costs, export restrictions and shifting demand.

Prices surged during the 2007–08 commodity boom, rose again in 2010–11 on strong emerging market demand, and climbed above $1,100 per tonne in 2021–22 amid pandemic-related supply disruptions and the Russia-Ukraine war, which hit sunflower oil supplies and increased reliance on palm oil.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: How rising palm oil prices impact India and its consumers

Prices eased in 2023 as inventories recovered but have started rising again. Despite volatility, palm oil remains cheaper than alternatives. In 2025, soybean oil averaged about $1,420 per tonne and sunflower oil about $1,526 per tonne. That advantage, however, may narrow as top exporters expand biodiesel use and tighten global supply.

Domestic dependence

India’s edible oil consumption has risen steadily over the past two decades, with per capita use increasing from 5.76 kg in rural areas and 7.92 kg in urban areas in 2004-05 to 10.58 kg and 11.78 kg, respectively, in 2022-23.

Domestic production, however, has lagged demand due to low oilseed productivity and policy support that has historically favoured rice and wheat through minimum support prices and procurement.

As a result, more than 55% of India’s edible oil demand is met through imports, with palm oil accounting for the largest share due to its price advantage. Indonesia accounted for nearly half of India’s palm oil imports worth about $8.3 billion in 2024-25, followed by Malaysia at around 31%.

Also Read | India’s love for oily food triples edible oil use, leads to import surge

Short-term diversification is limited, as other exporters cannot easily match India’s import demand. The government has attempted to cut import dependence through the National Mission on Edible Oils launched in 2021, but progress has been slow, with only about 250,000 hectares brought under oil palm cultivation against a target of 650,000 hectares.

Diversification dilemma

India can partially offset palm oil supply shortages by increasing imports of other edible oils, but the scope is limited. Share of palm oil in India’s total edible oil imports declined from 57% in 2023-24 to 47% in 2024-25, as sunflower oil imports increased. More recently, palm oil imports fell 27% to a one-year low of 505,000 tonnes in April amid high global prices that squeezed domestic refining margins.

However, large-scale substitution remains difficult. Sunflower oil, largely sourced from Russia and Ukraine, and soybean oil from Argentina and Brazil, are smaller in scale and more expensive.

Higher freight costs, longer supply chains and geopolitical risks further limit substitution. Over the longer term, India may need to strengthen domestic oilseed production to reduce import dependence.

Puneet Kumar Arora is an assistant professor of economics at Delhi Technological University. Jaydeep Mukherjee is a professor of economics at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Puneet Kumar Arora

Puneet is an assistant professor of economics at Delhi Technological University, where he teaches coRead more

urses in statistics, econometrics, and applied economic analysis. He has been an independent contributor to Mint since June 2021, writing regularly for the Plain Facts section. His work focuses on simplifying complex economic ideas using data-driven insights and empirical tools. Drawing on his teaching experience, he translates technical concepts into clear and accessible narratives for a general audience. His writing combines statistical analysis with current economic developments to explain trends in a way that is both rigorous and easy to understand. <br><br>Puneet’s professional experience includes research and writing across sectors such as infrastructure, telecom, and energy, which strengthens his ability to interpret macroeconomic trends in a practical context. He has written extensively on a wide range of macroeconomic and policy issues, including India’s efforts to build globally competitive professional services firms, the economics of domestic social media platforms, the role of comparative advantage in shaping trade outcomes, the country’s nuclear energy pivot, bank consolidation, monetary policy transmission, and critical assessments of free trade agreements in a fragmenting global economy. He brings an interdisciplinary perspective to his work, connecting academic tools with real-world applications.<br><br>Puneet believes that data should be used not only to inform but also to communicate clearly, making economic analysis relevant, credible, and accessible to a wider readership.

Read Less
Jaydeep Mukherjee

Dr. Jaydeep Mukherjee comes with 25 years of experience in academics, teaching and research. His areRead more

as of interest include Macroeconomic Theory and Policy, International Macroeconomics, International Finance, Trade Analytics and Global Business Environment.<br><br>He is presently working as Professor in Economics at Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai. His previous assignment was with Shiv Nadar University Chennai as a Professor of Economics. Prior to that he held a full-time faculty role at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Delhi, and also served as Visiting Faculty in Economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), IMI Delhi, IIM Raipur and IIM Sirmaur.<br><br>Dr. Mukherjee holds an MA in economics, and a PhD from Jadavpur University, Kolkata. He was awarded the gold medal at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. He has done extensive professional development programmes on Shipping and Logistics organized by APEC-Antwerp/Flanders Port Training Centre at Port of Antwerp, Belgium and successfully completed Summer School on DSGE Modelling at University of Surrey, UK.<br><br>He has completed more than 18 funded research projects sponsored by reputed organisations in India and abroad, namely, Walmart, International Finance Corporation World Bank, DFID-UK, PWC, Reserve Bank of India, etc. Dr. Mukherjee has more than 30 publications in Scopus/ABDC-indexed Journals. Some of his research papers are published in reputed peer-reviewed international journals, namely, Journal of Policy Modelling, Journal of Asian Economics, Management Research Review, South Asian Journal of Macroeconomics and Public Finance, Review of Market Integration, Journal of World Trade, Journal of World Investment and Trade, etc. His articles on macroeconomics and trade related issues have been published in newspapers like Mint, The Hindu Business Line, The Economic Times, Nikkei Asia, etc.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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