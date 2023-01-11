Panama and India to explore green hydrogen collaboration2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 11:18 PM IST
NEW DELHI : India and Panama are in talks to explore collaboration on renewable technologies like green hydrogen, said the foreign minister of Panama Janiana Mencomo. In an exclusive interview with Mint, the Panamanian foreign minister said that both the countries would collaborate to develop green hydrogen as an alternate fuel for shipping. Panama hopes to transform itself into a global hub for hydrogen and green shipping with India’s help.