The government is set to roll out the third iteration of the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) in May, strengthening its push for evidence-based planning at the grassroots level, said Sushil Kumar Lohani, additional secretary in the ministry of panchayati raj.
Government to roll out Panchayat Advancement Index 3.0 to boost data-driven grassroots planning, assess progress
SummaryIn May, the government will introduce PAI 3.0 to evaluate gram panchayat performance using socio-economic indicators. This initiative aims to empower local bodies in rural areas, enhance service delivery, and align with Sustainable Development Goals.
The government is set to roll out the third iteration of the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) in May, strengthening its push for evidence-based planning at the grassroots level, said Sushil Kumar Lohani, additional secretary in the ministry of panchayati raj.
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