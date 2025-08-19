Panchayats near cities mint millions from taxes, fees, and building permits

New Delhi: Poverty and squalor dominate the popular perception of a typical Indian village. But there are some villages, particularly in the country's western and southern states, that generate humongous amounts of money due to their proximity to large cities, showing a marked divergence in development from their counterparts in other parts of India.

While the own source of revenue (OSR) for Indian gram panchayats (village councils) average around ₹2.3 lakh a year, there are panchayats that are able to raise own source of revenue upwards of ₹10 crore a year from property tax, water charges, market fees, trade licence fees and building permits in western and southern states.

The Neraluru gram panchayat in Bengaluru, for instance, has an average annual own source of revenue of ₹19.52 crore. Similarly, the average own revenue of Ranjangaon Ganpati and Urulikanchan panchayats in Pune are ₹17.54 crore and ₹15.42 crore, respectively.

Pimpalgaon Baswant panchayat in Nashik averages ₹13.27 crore. Further, the own revenue of Manjari Budruk panchayat in Pune is ₹12.41 crore, according to the data compiled by the Union ministry of panchayati raj and shared with Mint. All revenue figure are as of fiscal year 2022.

Overall, there are eight gram panchayats in the country whose OSR is more than ₹10 crore per annum. Out of eight, six are in Maharashtra and two in Karnataka. Such high annual revenues are significant, as they empower gram panchayats to function independently, reducing their dependence on central and state grants.

"Building a strong OSR system is essential for gram panchayats as it helps in economic growth, improved quality of life and balanced development. Additionally, it helps in strengthening rural governance," said Vivek Bharadwaj, secretary, ministry of panchayati raj.

The government is working on a framework to help panchayats generate sufficient revenue on their own and become financially autonomous, carrying out development works without relying on funds from the Centre or states. The panchayati raj ministry has set up a panel, consisting of senior officials from various state governments, for the purpose.

The matter assumes significance as there are 255,000 gram panchayats in the country, with 42% of them having own revenue of less than ₹1 lakh per year.

There are many panchayats spread across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala and West Bengal that have annual revenue in crores. According to experts, panchayats, which are nearer to cities and have robust own revenue rules and tax collection system, are bound to have higher revenue. There are 22 states and Union territories (UTs) which have formulated the OSR rules, while 11 states and UTs don't have own revenue rules.

The largest six state economies in the country include Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The increase in own revenue of panchayats also reflects in the state GDP.

"Panchayats which are located nearer to cities or urban centres and highways benefit from more economic activity, which boosts their ability to collect own-source revenues—especially from taxes and fees pertaining to land, building and services," said Sri Hari Nayudu, economist, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), New Delhi.

For example, Neraluru panchayat is part of the Bengaluru urban district and, hence, the impact of urbanization and location advantage is driving its economy. This is located on the NH44 and near to the airport, Nayudu added.

"We are nearly 25 km from Bengaluru city and over the years have attracted many industries. The main source of revenue for our panchayat is property tax which we get from industry, commercial and residential areas carved out after change in land use," said Shashikaran, former panchayat development officer of Neraluru panchayat.

Similarly, Ranjangaon Ganpati is a spiritual centre and located on a national highway. The major sources of revenue include property tax on residential building, receipt from markets and receipts from water supply schemes. Pimpalgaon Baswant, like most other towns in the Nashik district, is reliant on agricultural produce for its economy, as it gets revenue from market yards. It produces a variety of grapes, tomatoes, sugarcane, onions and resins for both domestic consumption and exports.

According to experts, panchayat areas that are around tier-1 and tier-2 cities acquire the same characteristics over a period of time like a city. Tier-1 cities are large metropolitan areas while tier-2 cities are smaller, but rapidly growing urban centres with increasing economic opportunities. It is now observed that in most of such areas, agricultural lands are being converted into non-agriculture and sold.

"It corresponds to the rapid urbanization of India. Obviously, like how large municipal corporations earn their revenue from such registrations by way of stamp duty, these panchayats also earn such revenues. There are also industrial zones that are coming up which then create not just stamp duty income but regular facility management fees as an example for sanitation, sewerage clearance, wastewater treatment and others, " said Aditya Sesh, an agriculture economist.

There are panchayats that have substantial income from temple tourism or scenic spots. With the explosion of social media, such spots will come into prominence, driving incomes for panchayats. Many governments are also encouraging spiritual tourism with even helicopter services. All of these go towards enhancing other sources of income for the panchayats, according to Sesh.