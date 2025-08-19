Panchayats near cities mint millions from taxes, fees, and building permits
The Neraluru gram panchayat in Bengaluru has an average annual own source of revenue of ₹19.52 crore. Similarly, the average own revenue of Ranjangaon Ganpati and Urulikanchan panchayats in Pune are ₹17.54 crore and ₹15.42 crore, respectively.
New Delhi: Poverty and squalor dominate the popular perception of a typical Indian village. But there are some villages, particularly in the country's western and southern states, that generate humongous amounts of money due to their proximity to large cities, showing a marked divergence in development from their counterparts in other parts of India.