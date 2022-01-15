Pandemic profits begin to ebb at America’s biggest banks

Banks have enjoyed unparalleled growth during the pandemic, buoyed by a deal-making boom, market volatility that supercharged trading arms and a housing market that made mortgage lending more profitable than ever. At the same time, the doomsday scenarios that banks girded against in the pandemic’s early days never materialized, which freed up additional profits. Bad loans remain near record lows, and consumer and commercial customers alike have weathered the pandemic with, on average, plenty of cash on hand.