Economy
Pan-India veterinary system mooted
SummaryThe Rashtriya Pashudhan Vikas Yojana to boost the veterinary system and well-being of livestock.
The government is drafting a new scheme, tentatively named the Rashtriya Pashudhan Vikas Yojana (RPVY), to boost the veterinary system and well-being of livestock amid changing weather patterns and extreme weather events, two senior officials said.
