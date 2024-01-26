Pan-India veterinary system mooted

The government is drafting a new scheme, tentatively named the Rashtriya Pashudhan Vikas Yojana (RPVY), to boost the veterinary system and well-being of livestock amid changing weather patterns and extreme weather events, two senior officials said.

A cabinet note is being prepared by the animal husbandry and dairying department, which may seek an allocation of ₹2,000 crore per annum for the scheme in the interim budget. The scheme is expected to be on the lines of the Union agriculture ministry’s Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) which was launched in 2007 to incentivize states to draw up plans by taking agro-climatic conditions, natural issues and technology into account.

“We desperately need a scheme like RKVY to bolster the entire veterinary system in the country. The idea is to fill the specific gaps such as the state governments revamping veterinary hospitals and setting up particular testing centres if required—basically, something which is not covered by any of the existing schemes.

This is necessary for the veterinary system. RKVY was able to fill that gap for various partner ministries. The scheme also served our purpose like funding to establish a plant. We do not have a scheme that will give bulk financing for a plant," one of the officials said.

“We have been repeatedly requesting it. Most probably, the department will seek the Cabinet’s nod as soon as a note is prepared. We are preparing a Cabinet note. We will push it before the interim budget. However, the Cabinet will take a call," the official replied when asked if the scheme will be announced in the interim budget.

“This information is not true. There is no proposal to the Cabinet for RPVY. There will not be any such announcements," a spokesperson of the animal husbandry and dairying department said in response to Mint’s queries. No response was received from the expenditure department till press time.

“RPVY will be on the lines of erstwhile RKVY if cleared by the Cabinet. RPVY will be an open-ended but entirely need-and-merit-based scheme which will fill the gap that existing schemes do not cover. Earlier, RKVY was filling the gaps," the other official said.

“With an outlay of ₹2,000 crore each year, we are now proposing the RPVY in place of RKVY. Since we separated from the agriculture ministry and they revamped the RKVY model and removed whatever was being given to other ministries, we need to create something to fill that gap. The proposed RPVY will ensure that hospitals work properly, cattle sheds are set up when required, production of fodder in community lands, people don’t face difficulty in marketing their products, and convergence with MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act)."