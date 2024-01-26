Pan-India veterinary system mooted

“With an outlay of ₹2,000 crore each year, we are now proposing the RPVY in place of RKVY. Since we separated from the agriculture ministry and they revamped the RKVY model and removed whatever was being given to other ministries, we need to create something to fill that gap. The proposed RPVY will ensure that hospitals work properly, cattle sheds are set up when required, production of fodder in community lands, people don’t face difficulty in marketing their products, and convergence with MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act)."