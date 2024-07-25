Economy
Why India shouldn't host the Olympics—a costly affair with no returns
Siddharth Upasani 6 min read 25 Jul 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Summary
- The Indian government wants to host the 2036 Summer Olympic Games. The exercise will be gargantuan—both in organisational and financial terms. But will it be worth it?
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are set to open on 26 July in Paris. But the City of Love has not showered the usual affection ahead of the start of the mega event.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less