Why India shouldn't host the Olympics—a costly affair with no returns

To be sure, the French government is not footing the entire bill. In fact, much of the money for organisation and construction is coming from the private sector. But can this play out in India? Remember, the Indian government is having to needle companies to increase capital expenditure for their own sake; whether it has been successful in doing so depends on who you ask. Whatever the case may be, can the Indian private sector be expected to invest billions of dollars in helping host the Olympics, returns from which may not directly accrue to them?