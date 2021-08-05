Parl panel recommends MGNREGS-like job scheme for urban poor

The need for an urban employment guarantee scheme was highlighted after the first wave of the covid-19 when millions of people left urban India for their homes in the rural areas, said Arup Mitra, a professor of economics at Delhi University. “There is an imbalance in the rural and urban employment scenario in India because of several factors, including industry concentrations in pockets. However, a job scheme for the urban poor will help tide over crisis such as the one we are in and counter reverse migration," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}