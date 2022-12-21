Parliament authorises govt to spend additional 3.25 lakh crore in FY23

Parliament authorises govt to spend additional ₹3.25 lakh crore in FY231 min read . 04:22 PM IST
- Ahead of the budget announcement, the Centre had earlier sought an approval from the Parliament for fresh cash expenditure of around ₹3.25-lakh crore
The Parliament on Wednesday approved the first batch of supplementary demands for grants, authorising the Central Government to spend an additional ₹3.25 lakh crore in fiscal 2022-23. This additional spending is over and above the proposed amount in Budget 2022-23.
The Parliament on Wednesday approved the first batch of supplementary demands for grants, authorising the Central Government to spend an additional ₹3.25 lakh crore in fiscal 2022-23. This additional spending is over and above the proposed amount in Budget 2022-23.
This is the highest net cash outgo – combining two proposals – in the first batch of supplementary demand for grants (SDG).
This is the highest net cash outgo – combining two proposals – in the first batch of supplementary demand for grants (SDG).
Ahead of the budget announcement, the Centre had sought an approval from the Parliament for fresh cash expenditure of around ₹3.25-lakh crore.
In the previous budget announcement, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had estimated the government's total expenditure to be ₹39.45 lakh crore for FY23. In fiscal 2022, the government's spending was ₹37.7 lakh crore.
FM Sitharaman had raised capex by 35.4% for this fiscal to ₹7.5 lakh crore, from ₹5.5 lakh crore in the previous year.
The first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2022-23 includes 75 Grants and 6 Appropriations.
The additional expenditure includes ₹13,669 crore and ₹12,000 crore for meeting spending requirements of Telecom and Railways Ministries, besides about ₹10,000 crore for transfer to GST compensation fund for giving compensation to states and Union Territories.
“The first batch of SDG for 2022-23 includes 75 grants and six appropriations. The approval of Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of ₹4,35,938.87 crore. Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to ₹3,25,756.69 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries/Departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to ₹1,10,180.59 crore," as per an earlier proposal by the Finance Ministry.