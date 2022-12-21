Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Economy / Parliament authorises govt to spend additional 3.25 lakh crore in FY23

1 min read . 04:22 PM ISTMeghna Sen
The Parliament has approved the first batch of supplementary demands for grants.

The Parliament on Wednesday approved the first batch of supplementary demands for grants, authorising the Central Government to spend an additional 3.25 lakh crore in fiscal 2022-23. This additional spending is over and above the proposed amount in Budget 2022-23.

This is the highest net cash outgo – combining two proposals – in the first batch of supplementary demand for grants (SDG).

Ahead of the budget announcement, the Centre had sought an approval from the Parliament for fresh cash expenditure of around 3.25-lakh crore.

In the previous budget announcement, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had estimated the government's total expenditure to be 39.45 lakh crore for FY23. In fiscal 2022, the government's spending was 37.7 lakh crore.

FM Sitharaman had raised capex by 35.4% for this fiscal to 7.5 lakh crore, from 5.5 lakh crore in the previous year.

The first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2022-23 includes 75 Grants and 6 Appropriations.

The additional expenditure includes 13,669 crore and 12,000 crore for meeting spending requirements of Telecom and Railways Ministries, besides about 10,000 crore for transfer to GST compensation fund for giving compensation to states and Union Territories.

“The first batch of SDG for 2022-23 includes 75 grants and six appropriations. The approval of Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of 4,35,938.87 crore. Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to 3,25,756.69 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries/Departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to 1,10,180.59 crore," as per an earlier proposal by the Finance Ministry.

 

