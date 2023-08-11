Parliament clears 28% GST on online gaming, casinos, horse racing clubs

Parliament clears 28% GST on online gaming, casinos, horse racing clubs2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 05:41 PM IST
A simplified, but mandatory GST registration for overseas platforms offering online money gaming services to Indian consumers and a special provision bringing tax liability on such platforms are part of the amendments. Non-compliant offshore gaming platforms or websites will be blocked.
New Delhi: Parliament on Friday approved legislative changes required to implement the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council's decision to ensure that 28% tax is paid on the full value of deposits made by players to online gaming platforms, horse racing clubs and to casinos from 1 October.