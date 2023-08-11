Parliament clears 28% GST on online gaming, casinos, horse racing clubs

The GST Council's decision to ensure 28% GST is levied on what is called, in legal parlance, 'actionable claims', or a chance to win in casinos, horse racing and online gaming, irrespective of whether these are games of skill or chance was taken after elaborate deliberations for about three years and there is no effect of the amendments on start-up ecosystem in India, as it brings a parity between International entities and domestic ones, the first official quoted above explained. The amendments were cleared on 2 August by the GST.