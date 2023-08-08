Parliament passes National Nursing Commission Bill and National Dental Commission Bill1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 08:01 PM IST
- These legislations entail the annulment of the Dentists Act of 1948 and the Indian Nursing Council Act of 1947
New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill and the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023 by voice vote after a brief discussion on Tuesday.
New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill and the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023 by voice vote after a brief discussion on Tuesday.
The two bills piloted by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya seek to improve the quality of education in the healthcare sector.
The two bills piloted by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya seek to improve the quality of education in the healthcare sector.
The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill seeks to provide for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by nursing and midwifery professionals.
On the other hand, the National Dental Commission Bill seeks to regulate the profession of dentistry in the country, to provide quality and affordable dental education, to make accessible high quality oral healthcare and related matters, and to bring them on par with the global standards.
During the current monsoon session of Parliament, the Lok Sabha had already approved these bills. These legislations carry substantial weight as they entail the annulment of the Dentists Act of 1948 and the Indian Nursing Council Act of 1947. Their enactment is expected to bolster transparency and elevate the standard of nursing, midwifery, and dentistry practices.
Replying to the discussion, the health minister said these legislations are aimed at meeting the present and future domestic as well as global requirements in the health sector.
These bills are part of the government’s effort to improve quality of education in the healthcare sector, which includes nursing and dentistry, Mandaviya said.
The minister also announced that the government would be soon coming out with a pharmacy commission.
He also highlighted the steps taken by the Narendra Modi government in the last nine years for the holistic growth of the health sector.
Mandaviya said, “The number of MBBS seats has increased from 54,000 to 1.07 lakh in the last nine years," adding that the number of MBBS colleges, too, have significantly increased, and that 54 medical colleges in the private and public sectors have been approved this year.
He also informed that the government has decided to establish a nursing college along with each medical college. For this, the government would provide ₹10 crore, Mandaviya said.