New Delhi: The government on Monday sought Parliament’s permission to spend another ₹2.71 trillion in FY23, primarily to fund fertilizer subsidies, GST compensation to states, and the One Rank One Pension scheme for defence personnel.

The Centre’s net additional spending will stand at ₹1.48 trillion, as per the second and final batch of supplementary demand of grants tabled in the Lok Sabha by junior finance minister Pankaj Chaudhary, as gross spending will be matched by savings of ministries and enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregating to Rs1.22 trillion.

The need for additional expenditure has arisen as the fertilizer subsidy burden has exceeded the budget estimates following the Russia-Ukraine war.

While about ₹36,000 crore of additional spending will go into fertilizer subsidy, another ₹33,718 crore will go into defence pension expenditure.

“The net cash outgo under the supplementary demand for grants is dominated by fertilizer subsidiary, defence pensions, the telecom sector and GST compensation, which account for 73% of the total amount. Although a portion of the net cash outgo of ₹1.5 trillion may be offset by savings under other heads, it has raised the likelihood of a modest slippage relative to the revised estimate of the FY23 fiscal deficit of ₹17.6 trillion. Regardless, bond yields are likely to take a cue from global yields and the expectations of monetary tightening at the upcoming policy review," Aditi Nayar, chief economist, head of research & outreach, ICRA Ltd said.

“Approval of the Parliament is sought to authorize gross additional expenditure of ₹2.71 trillion. Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to ₹0.48 trillion and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to ₹1.22 trillion," official document titled second parliamentary demand for grants said.

Besides, token provision of ₹129 lakh is being sought, one lakh for each item of expenditure, for enabling re-appropriation of savings in cases involving New Service or New Instrument of Service, it added.

The Centre has also sought permission for additional spending of about ₹25,000 crore largely for incremental transfers to Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) in the telecom sector.

Centre is also clearing GST compensation dues to states and towards this, permission for additional spending of over ₹33,000 crore has been sought. This amount will go for additional transfer to GST compensation fund and release of additional GST compensation to states and union territories.

₹5,536 crore will be spent for making transfers to Sovereign Green Fund. This includes a sum of ₹2,800 crore for Solar Power (Grid), ₹1,413 crore for Wind Power (Grid), ₹1 lakh for National Green Hydrogen Mission and ₹1,325 crore for Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (KUSUM). This entire amount is technical supplementary grant, meaning entire additional spending will be matched through savings of ministries.

In December, Parliament approved the first batch of supplementary demands for grants permitting the government net additional spending of over ₹3.25 trillion, which included over ₹1.09 trillion towards fertilizer subsidy payout. The extra gross spending for FY23 in first supplementary stood at ₹4.36 trillion, about ₹1.1 trillion of which was met through savings or enhanced receipts of various ministries and departments.

This additional net spending through the two supplementaries of about ₹4.75 trillion is over and above the proposed amount in Budget 2022-23. As per the Budget, the government estimated a total expenditure of ₹39.45 trillion for 2022-23 as compared to ₹7.70 tn for the previous fiscal.