Parliament’s nod sought for ₹2.7tn spending3 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 01:16 AM IST
The need for additional expenditure has arisen as the fertilizer subsidy burden has exceeded the budget estimates following the Russia-Ukraine war.
New Delhi: The government on Monday sought Parliament’s permission to spend another ₹2.71 trillion in FY23, primarily to fund fertilizer subsidies, GST compensation to states, and the One Rank One Pension scheme for defence personnel.
