Parliament’s nod sought for 2.7tn spending

“The net cash outgo under the supplementary demand for grants is dominated by fertilizer subsidiary, defence pensions, the telecom sector and GST compensation, which account for 73% of the total amount. Although a portion of the net cash outgo of ₹1.5 trillion may be offset by savings under other heads, it has raised the likelihood of a modest slippage relative to the revised estimate of the FY23 fiscal deficit of ₹17.6 trillion. Regardless, bond yields are likely to take a cue from global yields and the expectations of monetary tightening at the upcoming policy review," Aditi Nayar, chief economist, head of research & outreach, ICRA Ltd said.