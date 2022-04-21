Pass on oil prices, but protect the vulnerable: IMF’s Choueiri

Indeed, the main channel through which the war in Ukraine will impact India is through rising oil prices. The “rule of thumb" we follow is that for each $10/ bbl increase in oil prices, India’s current account deficit widens by about 0.4% of GDP. According to the current IMF projections, the average global oil price envisaged for FY23 is about $30/bbl higher than projected in January, before the war in Ukraine. This adds about 1.2% of GDP to the current account deficit projected for FY23. However, it is important to note that oil prices are very volatile and difficult to predict. If the average effective price for India’s oil imports proves lower than currently projected, the current account deficit can be smaller as well.