Patchy progress, masked extremes: how the Southwest Monsoon has played out so far

The trajectory of the southwest monsoon has been uneven so far, with rainfall standing 13% below the long period average (LPA) as of 16 Aug 2026. While the cumulative deficit narrowed sharply from 39.8% at the end of June, this overall improvement masks an increasingly erratic pattern marked by severe extremes.
Wide fluctuations
June and July saw monsoon activity swing wildly between prolonged dry spells and brief bursts of heavy downpours. Following a patchy start—where only around 20% of the country received normal rainfall in any given week of June– July brought a partial revival.