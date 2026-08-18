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Patchy progress, masked extremes: how the Southwest Monsoon has played out so far

Niti Kiran
2 min read18 Aug 2026, 06:30 AM IST
Only about 20% of the nation saw normal rainfall during the first two weeks of July.
Only about 20% of the nation saw normal rainfall during the first two weeks of July.(AP)
Summary

The cumulative rainfall deficit has narrowed to 13%, but erratic swings between intense deluges and prolonged dry spells hide severe regional imbalances.

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The trajectory of the southwest monsoon has been uneven so far, with rainfall standing 13% below the long period average (LPA) as of 16 Aug 2026. While the cumulative deficit narrowed sharply from 39.8% at the end of June, this overall improvement masks an increasingly erratic pattern marked by severe extremes.

The trajectory of the southwest monsoon has been uneven so far, with rainfall standing 13% below the long period average (LPA) as of 16 Aug 2026. While the cumulative deficit narrowed sharply from 39.8% at the end of June, this overall improvement masks an increasingly erratic pattern marked by severe extremes.

Wide fluctuations

June and July saw monsoon activity swing wildly between prolonged dry spells and brief bursts of heavy downpours. Following a patchy start—where only around 20% of the country received normal rainfall in any given week of June– July brought a partial revival.

Wide fluctuations

June and July saw monsoon activity swing wildly between prolonged dry spells and brief bursts of heavy downpours. Following a patchy start—where only around 20% of the country received normal rainfall in any given week of June– July brought a partial revival.

However, this recovery was far from a broad-based recovery: only about 20% of the nation saw normal rainfall during the first two weeks of July. That figure dropped to 14% for the week ending 15 July, rose to 37% by 22 July, and slipped back to 29% in the final week.

Ultimately, July’s overall gains were driven by short, intense rain events rather than sustained precipitation. In fact, at least 63% of India's geographical area experienced either deficient or excess rainfall every week of the month.

Also Read | Monsoon rains to intensify across east, central and north India

While the seasonal deficit shrank to nearly 13% by late July, momentum stalled in August. In the first two weeks of the month, nearly 56% of the country faced extreme monsoon conditions without further narrowing the gap.

Regional disparity

Overall this season, 58% of the states have received normal rainfall, while 35% are staring at a deficit while the rest 7% are facing excess or large excess rainfall. Rainfall remained weak across the eastern and north-eastern regions which are largely facing a deficit. It has mostly bypassed the eastern rice-growing belts of Bihar and Jharkhand where the cumulative deviation from normal stands at -41% and -21%, respectively. Rainfall also remained weak across much of the southern peninsula while the north western and central regions so far have witnessed a normal precipitation.

Also Read | IMD flags flood risk as heavy rain to continue across India

Despite this uneven distribution, some meteorological sub-divisions saw sharp turnaround in their cumulative rainfall position: Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha , Gujarat Region and Madhya Maharashtra swung from deficient at the end of June to excess by mid August.

Gangetic West Bengal moved from a cumulative rainfall deficit of 13.4% at the end of June to an excess of 4% by 16 August. Gujarat Region moved from a deficit of 72.3% to an excess of 18.5% while Madhya Maharashtra moved from a deficit of 55.7% to an excess of 18%. Odisha recorded one of the sharpest recoveries, moving from a deficit of 47.3% to an excess of 27%.

Also Read | IMD warns of heavy rain across north, central India; east to see more showers

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) moderate El Niño conditions currently prevail over the equatorial Pacific Ocean, with sea surface temperature anomalies remaining above normal across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. These conditions are expected to strengthen further during the southwest Monsoon season. The forecast also suggests that the regional disparities in rainfall are likely to persist during the rest of the southwest monsoon season.

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Meet the Author

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market researRead more

ch. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

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HomeEconomyPatchy progress, masked extremes: how the Southwest Monsoon has played out so far

Patchy progress, masked extremes: how the Southwest Monsoon has played out so far

Niti Kiran
2 min read18 Aug 2026, 06:30 AM IST
Only about 20% of the nation saw normal rainfall during the first two weeks of July.
Only about 20% of the nation saw normal rainfall during the first two weeks of July.(AP)
Summary

The cumulative rainfall deficit has narrowed to 13%, but erratic swings between intense deluges and prolonged dry spells hide severe regional imbalances.

Gift this article

The trajectory of the southwest monsoon has been uneven so far, with rainfall standing 13% below the long period average (LPA) as of 16 Aug 2026. While the cumulative deficit narrowed sharply from 39.8% at the end of June, this overall improvement masks an increasingly erratic pattern marked by severe extremes.

The trajectory of the southwest monsoon has been uneven so far, with rainfall standing 13% below the long period average (LPA) as of 16 Aug 2026. While the cumulative deficit narrowed sharply from 39.8% at the end of June, this overall improvement masks an increasingly erratic pattern marked by severe extremes.

Wide fluctuations

June and July saw monsoon activity swing wildly between prolonged dry spells and brief bursts of heavy downpours. Following a patchy start—where only around 20% of the country received normal rainfall in any given week of June– July brought a partial revival.

Wide fluctuations

June and July saw monsoon activity swing wildly between prolonged dry spells and brief bursts of heavy downpours. Following a patchy start—where only around 20% of the country received normal rainfall in any given week of June– July brought a partial revival.

However, this recovery was far from a broad-based recovery: only about 20% of the nation saw normal rainfall during the first two weeks of July. That figure dropped to 14% for the week ending 15 July, rose to 37% by 22 July, and slipped back to 29% in the final week.

Ultimately, July’s overall gains were driven by short, intense rain events rather than sustained precipitation. In fact, at least 63% of India's geographical area experienced either deficient or excess rainfall every week of the month.

Also Read | Monsoon rains to intensify across east, central and north India

While the seasonal deficit shrank to nearly 13% by late July, momentum stalled in August. In the first two weeks of the month, nearly 56% of the country faced extreme monsoon conditions without further narrowing the gap.

Regional disparity

Overall this season, 58% of the states have received normal rainfall, while 35% are staring at a deficit while the rest 7% are facing excess or large excess rainfall. Rainfall remained weak across the eastern and north-eastern regions which are largely facing a deficit. It has mostly bypassed the eastern rice-growing belts of Bihar and Jharkhand where the cumulative deviation from normal stands at -41% and -21%, respectively. Rainfall also remained weak across much of the southern peninsula while the north western and central regions so far have witnessed a normal precipitation.

Also Read | IMD flags flood risk as heavy rain to continue across India

Despite this uneven distribution, some meteorological sub-divisions saw sharp turnaround in their cumulative rainfall position: Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha , Gujarat Region and Madhya Maharashtra swung from deficient at the end of June to excess by mid August.

Gangetic West Bengal moved from a cumulative rainfall deficit of 13.4% at the end of June to an excess of 4% by 16 August. Gujarat Region moved from a deficit of 72.3% to an excess of 18.5% while Madhya Maharashtra moved from a deficit of 55.7% to an excess of 18%. Odisha recorded one of the sharpest recoveries, moving from a deficit of 47.3% to an excess of 27%.

Also Read | IMD warns of heavy rain across north, central India; east to see more showers

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) moderate El Niño conditions currently prevail over the equatorial Pacific Ocean, with sea surface temperature anomalies remaining above normal across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. These conditions are expected to strengthen further during the southwest Monsoon season. The forecast also suggests that the regional disparities in rainfall are likely to persist during the rest of the southwest monsoon season.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market researRead more

ch. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyPatchy progress, masked extremes: how the Southwest Monsoon has played out so far
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