NEW DELHI : India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are celebrating the first anniversary of their “path-breaking" Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which was negotiated in just 88 days. The agreement has become a turning point in the bilateral economic relations between the two nations, said Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Since the CEPA’s implementation, bilateral trade between the two nations has surged by 20% compared to the previous year, while India’s exports to the UAE have grown by 12% to reach $31.3 billion in the 2022-2023 financial year.

As part of the CEPA celebrations, Singh inaugurated the Kerala Pavilion at the Annual Investment Meeting in Abu Dhabi and held meetings with Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Mubadala, the top UAE investors in India. Singh invited both companies to explore new sectors for investment, especially the renewable and digital sectors.

Singh will also be inaugurating the International Jewellery Exposition Centre in Dubai and attending a multi-sectoral B-2-B event organized by the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Tuesday, which is expected to attract around 100 companies from India and the UAE.

The CEPA celebrations included food and fashion pavilions, success story sharing sessions, and panel discussions on future areas of cooperation.

Singh’s visit to the UAE is his first official trip abroad since assuming office in April 2023, demonstrating the significance that India attaches to its relationship with the UAE. The UAE is currently the seventh largest investor in India with an estimated investment of $18 billion.