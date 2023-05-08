Path-breaking India-UAE CEPA negotiated in just 88 days: DPIIT Secy1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 07:31 PM IST
Since the CEPA’s implementation, bilateral trade between the two nations has surged by 20% compared to the previous year, while India’s exports to the UAE have grown by 12% to reach $31.3 billion in the 2022-2023 financial year
NEW DELHI : India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are celebrating the first anniversary of their “path-breaking" Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which was negotiated in just 88 days. The agreement has become a turning point in the bilateral economic relations between the two nations, said Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
