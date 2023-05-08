Path-breaking India-UAE CEPA negotiated in just 88 days: DPIIT Secy

NEW DELHI :India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are celebrating the first anniversary of their “path-breaking" Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which was negotiated in just 88 days. The agreement has become a turning point in the bilateral economic relations between the two nations, said Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}