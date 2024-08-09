Peak Europe turns 25: Why June 1999 marked the continent’s zenith

It is not that France, Britain or others can take all the credit for having pushed Milosevic into retreat. The 11-week NATO bombing campaign was largely run by America, then as now the backbone of the alliance. But the brief conflict seemed to point to a world heading not just in the direction of the West, but specifically of Europe. Since time immemorial geopolitics had been a case of might-makes-right. Kosovo showed principles mattered at least as much: the aim of the bombing was to prevent genocide, not to conquer territory. As the cold war had ended, “The End of History" seemed nigh, a world of liberal democracy at home paired with growing interdependence abroad. The purveyor of the theory, Francis Fukuyama, is American, but for him it was the European Union that was closest to the final destination we would all reach. America still had the power, but Europe, which had already figured out how to replace war with interminable summits about fish quotas, instinctively knew how to navigate the soon-to-arrive placid international order. One book explained “Why Europe Will Run The 21st Century".