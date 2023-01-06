‘Pending FDI proposals from China at lowest’2 min read . 01:02 AM IST
NEW DELHI :The number of pending foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals from China are lowest at present, said a senior official said on Thursday.
This comes after the Union government in April 2020 made its prior approval mandatory for foreign investments from countries that share land borders with India. The move was seen as an attempt to curb opportunistic takeovers of local companies amid a slump in equity valuations and rising tensions with China.
On pending FDI proposals from China under Press Note 3 of 2020, Manmeet Nanda, joint secretary, DPIIT said that “pendency is probably the lowest at this point in time".
“There would be investors from China. There’s a specific process through which all these proposals are viewed. Press note 3 of 2020 continues… an inter-ministerial committee reviews it and then studies are done and then approvals given," Nanda said.
She said that commerce and industry ministry is hopeful of improvement in FDI inflows in the coming months despite global headwinds.
FDI equity inflows contracted by 14% to $26.9 billion during the April-September period, according to the DPIIT data. The total FDI inflows, which includes equity inflows, re-invested earnings and other capital, too declined to $39 billion during the first six months of the fiscal from $42.86 billion in the year-ago period.
On the national single window system, Nanda said about 75,600 approvals were granted so far through this system out of over 1,23,000 applications that came in. Around 20,000 approvals were granted last month on the single window.
“By March 31, 2023, we expect that all ministries and departments will be on-boarded and we expect that by April-May, we will on-boarded all states and UTs," Nanda said.
The single window system has also onboarded various schemes, including vehicle scrapping policy, Indian footwear and leather development policy and sugar and ethanol policy besides new FDI approvals.