Pension battles: Why NPS isn't ageing well

In summary, the OPS provided a defined monthly pension, which was significantly higher than the NPS. The OPS also didn’t come with a salary cut—remember, under the NPS, the employee has to make a 10% contribution. Second, the provisions of the GPF, which has been abolished, were quite generous. Having said that, the NPS offerings are not negligible, and the government has been trying to make it more attractive. The centre has increased its contribution from 10% to 14% (which could be emulated by state governments as well) and has allowed employees to choose their fund managers and asset allocation.