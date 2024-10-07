Pensioners beware! CPAO impersonation scams on the rise through WhatsApp forms. Take these steps to check scamsters

  • Pensioners in India are facing a surge in scams where fraudsters impersonate officials of Central Pension Accounting Office to trick victims into sharing sensitive information.

Livemint
Updated7 Oct 2024, 08:43 AM IST
Pensioners beware: CPAO impersonation scams on the rise through WhatsApp forms
Pensioners beware: CPAO impersonation scams on the rise through WhatsApp forms

Pensioners in India are increasingly falling victim to scams where fraudsters impersonate officials from the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO), according to a report by Financial Express. These scammers use WhatsApp to send fraudulent forms, claiming that pension payments will be halted unless the forms are filled out.

The scammers use these fake forms to extract sensitive personal information from pensioners, such as bank account details and PPO numbers, which can lead to identity theft and financial losses.

How can pensioners protect themselves?

To safeguard against such frauds, pensioners—and the public at large—must be aware that government agencies never request personal information like PPO numbers or bank account details through informal channels such as WhatsApp or phone calls. If a suspicious message is received, it is critical to contact the CPAO or the bank directly using publicly available official contact details, and not the ones provided in the suspicious communication.

Additionally, reporting these attempts to the authorities promptly can help prevent others from becoming victims of similar fraud.

Also Read | Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market over weekend

Other possible scam happening

Payment aggregators PhonePe and Easebuzz are reportedly under investigation by the cyber crime division of Delhi Police, according to a Business Standard report. The probe is part of a larger fraud scheme involving thousands of investors, social media influencers, and approximately 20 other entities.

Also Read | Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 7, 2024: Indian stock market: 10 things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, US nonfarm payrolls to Israel-Iran war

The scam, which has allegedly defrauded nearly 30,000 individuals nationwide, revolves around the Hibox mobile application. The app lured investors with promises of exceptionally high returns, offering daily interest rates of 1 to 5 per cent, according to the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police. These projected rates amounted to monthly returns of 30 to 150 per cent, raising red flags due to their unrealistic nature.

Also Read | MUDA scam: New complaint against Siddaramaiah for ‘destroying’ evidence

Launched in February 2024, the app attracted over 30,000 investors. Initially, from February to June, the promised returns were paid out. However, starting in July, payments were halted, with excuses such as technical issues, GST problems, and legal hurdles.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 08:43 AM IST
Business NewsEconomyPensioners beware! CPAO impersonation scams on the rise through WhatsApp forms. Take these steps to check scamsters

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    301.65
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -20.5 (-6.36%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,015.00
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -63.85 (-5.92%)

    Godrej Properties share price

    2,897.70
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -170.55 (-5.56%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    963.45
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -52.75 (-5.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.000.00
      Chennai
      77,691.000.00
      Delhi
      77,843.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.