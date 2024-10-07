Pensioners beware! CPAO impersonation scams on the rise through WhatsApp forms. Take these steps to check scamsters

Pensioners in India are increasingly falling victim to scams where fraudsters impersonate officials from the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO), according to a report by Financial Express. These scammers use WhatsApp to send fraudulent forms, claiming that pension payments will be halted unless the forms are filled out.

The scammers use these fake forms to extract sensitive personal information from pensioners, such as bank account details and PPO numbers, which can lead to identity theft and financial losses.

How can pensioners protect themselves? To safeguard against such frauds, pensioners—and the public at large—must be aware that government agencies never request personal information like PPO numbers or bank account details through informal channels such as WhatsApp or phone calls. If a suspicious message is received, it is critical to contact the CPAO or the bank directly using publicly available official contact details, and not the ones provided in the suspicious communication.

Additionally, reporting these attempts to the authorities promptly can help prevent others from becoming victims of similar fraud.

Also Read | Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market over weekend

Other possible scam happening Payment aggregators PhonePe and Easebuzz are reportedly under investigation by the cyber crime division of Delhi Police, according to a Business Standard report. The probe is part of a larger fraud scheme involving thousands of investors, social media influencers, and approximately 20 other entities.

The scam, which has allegedly defrauded nearly 30,000 individuals nationwide, revolves around the Hibox mobile application. The app lured investors with promises of exceptionally high returns, offering daily interest rates of 1 to 5 per cent, according to the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police. These projected rates amounted to monthly returns of 30 to 150 per cent, raising red flags due to their unrealistic nature.