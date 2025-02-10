‘People are afraid of going out’—Trump immigration moves hurt small businesses
Ruth Simon , Paul Kiernan , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Feb 2025, 07:53 PM IST
SummaryBusiness owners in Latino neighborhoods are saying fear of raids has caused a sharp drop in consumer spending.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Trump administration’s promise of mass deportations and immigration raids is already having a chilling effect on spending by immigrants. The effects are wide-ranging, from sluggish tamale sales on a Los Angeles sidewalk to canceled home purchases in the Virginia suburbs.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less