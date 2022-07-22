People have money but feel glum—what does that mean for the economy?

Executives at Levi Strauss & Co. said last week they were seeing moderation in demand for lower-end brands, though overall spending looked strong. “We really have not seen any softening or have heard really any concern about Levi’s [core brands] from our customers," said Charles Victor Bergh, CEO. Revenue in the second quarter was up 15% from a year earlier; households were shifting from online shopping to shopping in stores, the company said.