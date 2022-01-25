People itching to cruise by cargo ship hope for reversal of covid-19 bans

For Mr. Walsh, every day was the same: He would wake up early and start working on his novel in the couple’s spacious cabin, taking breaks timed to coincide with the ship’s rigid meal schedule. Exercise involved walking up and down the 66 stairs from the cabin to the officers’ mess. Evenings were spent watching the ship’s array of German DVDs that offered English subtitles, and snacking on Haribo gummies and chocolate-covered marzipan bought from the ship’s store.