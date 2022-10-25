Persistent inflation to keep ECB on aggressive tightening path, BlueBay AM says2 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 07:17 PM IST
- Eurozone inflation hit a new record of 10.0% in September and is expected to rise further amid higher energy prices
The European Central Bank has limited room to abandon significant interest rate rises any time soon as inflation is likely yet to peak in the eurozone, Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at BlueBay Asset Management told Dow Jones Newswires in an interview.