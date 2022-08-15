Personal income tax drives 40% rise in direct tax mop up

Aravind Srivatsan, tax leader, Nangia Andersen LLP said the latest Q1 earnings season showed that most corporates delivered better profits due to pent-up demand, leading to higher advance taxes. “Services sector has also witnessed significant pay hikes and job creation post pandemic, which could explain the tax growth phenomenon," he said. The Indian economy is likely to have grown in double digits in the June quarter led by a strong rebound in consumption, recovery of the services sector, and a low base of last year. Recovery in contact-intensive services like travel, tourism, etc after receding of the pandemic and withdrawal of lockdown conditions in several states have contributed positively to jobs availability, reflecting in personal income tax collections.