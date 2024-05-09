Economy
Personal income tax now does the heavy lifting in direct tax collections
Gireesh Chandra Prasad 4 min read 09 May 2024, 07:43 AM IST
Summary
- Growth, tech-driven tax administration, more individuals in tax net aid collections
For the second year in a row, individual taxpayers have contributed more to the government’s direct tax coffers than businesses, according to data from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). What’s more, the wafer-thin gap between the two has significantly widened.
