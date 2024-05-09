Personal income tax now does the heavy lifting in direct tax collections

To be sure, the Centre introduced a parallel, new income-tax returns filing regime in 2020, with effect from 2020-21, that reduced exemptions and deductions and lowered the tax rates. While data is not available on how many persons have moved to the new regime since then, the government sweetened the regime in the 2023-24 budget by increasing the tax rebate to ₹7 lakh from ₹5 lakh earlier to increase its adoption.