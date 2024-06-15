Peru recession recovery on track with 4% growth in April

PERU-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2, PIX):UPDATE 2-Peru recession recov

Reuters
First Published15 Jun 2024
Mint Default Caption
Mint Default Caption

(Adds central bank projection in paragraph 6, background in 7-8)

LIMA, June 14 (Reuters) - Peru's economy grew 4% in April and possibly in May as well, the South American country's economy minister said on Friday, putting the country on track to recover from a recession amid a boost in public and private spending.

"In April we grew 4% and our projections show that in the month of May we are going to repeat with a statistic close to 4%," Economy Minister Jose Arista said in a speech to Congress, adding that the figures put Peru on track to grow 3.1% this year.

Peru, a top global copper producer, fell into recession last year due to the El Nino weather phenomenon, lower private investment and lingering effects from earlier social conflicts, returning to growth in the first quarter.

"What we want is to enhance this growth," said Arista. "That is why we propose measures that allow us to make this reactivation sustainable."

Peru's government has spent millions of dollars to boost the critical mining sector.

Private consumption and internal demand are also expected to rise in June and July, the central bank's chief economist, Adrian Armas, said on Friday during a presentation.

Peru's annual inflation has fallen to be well within the central bank's target range, registering 2% in May.

Still, the central bank held the country's benchmark interest rate at 5.75% on Thursday, citing persistent services inflation and bucking analysts' expectations of a 25-basis-point rate cut. 3 (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Additional reporting by Aida Pelaez Fernandez; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeEconomyPeru recession recovery on track with 4% growth in April

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,229.00-212.00
    Chennai
    73,658.00288.00
    Delhi
    73,444.00289.00
    Kolkata
    73,229.00432.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Economy

    More From Popular in Economy
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue