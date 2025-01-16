Economy
Petrol demand seen growing 6.6% in FY26, diesel consumption may rise 2.8%
Summary
- During calendar year 2024, India witnessed the fastest growth in oil demand growth, surpassing China, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights, and this trend is expected to continued in 2025
New Delhi: India's petroleum product demand continues to remain robust with consumption seen at a record 252.9 million tonnes for the next financial year (FY26), according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.
