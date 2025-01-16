Petrol demand seen growing 6.6% in FY26, diesel consumption may rise 2.8%

The high demand for petroleum products has largely been met by Russian crude available at deep discounts post sanctions by the West in 2022. During the April-October period of FY25, India imported crude oil worth $31.86 billion from Russia—about 38.5% of India's total oil imports during the period. China and India have been among the top importers of Russian crude in the past few years as the West has halted imports from Russia and resorted to sanctions.