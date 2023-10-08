Petrol, diesel price hike unlikely despite crude oil price surge: Moody's
State-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum have kept petrol and diesel prices on freeze for a record 18 months in a row.
Moody's Investors Service mentioned that despite rising raw material costs, there is an unlikely prospect of an increase in petrol and diesel prices due to the upcoming general elections next year, PTI reported on October 8.
