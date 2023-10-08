Petrol, diesel price hike unlikely despite crude oil price surge: Moody's

State-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum have kept petrol and diesel prices on freeze for a record 18 months in a row.

Moody's Investors Service mentioned that despite rising raw material costs, there is an unlikely prospect of an increase in petrol and diesel prices due to the upcoming general elections next year, PTI reported on October 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a report, Moody's stated, "The three state-owned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in India -- India Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation -- will face reduced profitability due to high crude oil prices. Limited flexibility is expected for these companies to raise the retail selling prices of petrol and diesel in the current fiscal year because of the scheduled elections in May 2024."

Also Read: Watch | How can India get rid of petrol, diesel? Nitin Gadkari reveals strategy Current status The three major state-owned fuel retailers control about 90 percent of the market and have maintained a freeze on petrol and diesel prices for a record 18 consecutive months. This prolonged freeze persisted even as the cost of the raw material, crude oil, surged last year, causing substantial losses in the first half of the 2022-23 fiscal year. However, a subsequent easing of oil prices propelled them back to profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite this, international oil prices have risen since August, causing the margins of the three retailers to turn negative once again. The OMC's marketing margins, representing the difference between their net realised prices and international prices, have significantly weakened from the high levels observed in the quarter ending June 30, 2023 (Q1FY24). Diesel's marketing margins turned negative in August, while petrol's margins have considerably narrowed during the same period due to the increase in international prices. Following a robust performance in the April-June quarter, the OMCs' operating performance is anticipated to weaken in the next 12 months, given the sustained elevated levels of oil prices.

Meanwhile, the Indian government's capital support of ₹30,000 crore for the oil marketing sector, as announced in the budget earlier this year, is expected to enhance cash flows for the OMCs and partially cover their capital spending requirements. In response, IOCL and BPCL have already declared rights issues to the government. However, Moody's has not factored this into its projections, citing uncertainty regarding the timing and amount of such proceeds at this time.

Driving factors for price surge Moody's highlighted that the surge in raw material costs follows a significant jump in crude oil prices, which increased by about 17 percent to over $90 per barrel in September. This rise came after an average of $78 per barrel in Q1FY24.

Moody's attributed this increase to the extension of production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) of approximately 1 million barrels a day until December 2023, coupled with Russia's extended export cuts of around 300,000 barrels a day over the same period, leading to the higher oil prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, it stated that the likelihood of sustained high oil prices is low, given the weakening of global growth.

The agency noted, "The decrease in the marketing margins of the OMCs has been partly offset by the rise in gross refining margins (GRMs). Benchmark Singapore GRMs have improved since June, primarily due to the ongoing growth in liquid fuels consumption in the region and planned refinery outages limiting the supply of petroleum products."

The ratings agency anticipates a moderation in GRMs and international prices of transportation fuels in the coming quarters. This expectation is based on concerns about China's economic slowdown affecting demand, coupled with increased supply as refineries resume operations after scheduled maintenance activities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It added, "Even though a smaller gap between international and domestic prices will decrease marketing losses for the OMCs, their overall profitability is expected to remain weak, as retail selling prices are likely to stay unchanged."

Company performances Moody's predicts that, despite crude oil prices staying between $85-90 per barrel in the latter half of FY24 (April 2023 to March 2024), the three companies' earnings for the fiscal year will be robust and surpass historical levels. This is credited to the OMCs' exceptionally strong earnings in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, where their EBITDA alone was close to their average annual EBITDA over the past few years. However, Moody's warns that if crude oil prices rise to around $100, the OMCs will begin incurring EBITDA losses in the second half of fiscal 2024.

The solid operating performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was propelled by robust marketing margins for petrol and diesel. Despite declining feedstock costs, the OMCs' net realized prices for the sale of diesel and petrol have largely remained unchanged since April 2022. The price of Brent crude fell to $78 per barrel in Q1FY24 from $112 in Q1FY23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rating agency highlighted that among the three OMCs, IOCL and BPCL are better equipped to handle any further rise in crude oil prices compared to HPCL. The agency added that the variation in the OMCs' ability to absorb increased feedstock costs is rooted in the disparity in their business profiles.

IOCL and BPCL, with their larger-scale operations and a significant integration between their refining and marketing segments, are more resilient to adverse changes in the operating environment. IOCL's involvement in petrochemicals and pipelines further demonstrates its business diversification. In contrast, HPCL's smaller scale and higher reliance on its marketing operations make it more susceptible to unfavourable price movements.

The rating agency noted, "Despite capital spending and shareholder payments remaining high and rising crude oil prices resulting in increased working capital requirements in the period, strong earnings in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and lower crude oil prices compared to fiscal 2023 have reduced the OMCs' working capital needs and allowed them to decrease their borrowings over the past few months. Consequently, we anticipate that the leverage, measured by debt/EBITDA, for all three companies will remain well positioned compared with the rating thresholds through fiscal 2024." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!