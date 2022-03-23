Petrol, diesel prices up 80 paise a litre for 2nd straight day

Petrol, diesel prices up 80 paise a litre for 2nd straight day2 min read . 09:37 AM IST
- In the national capital, petrol is now priced at ₹97.01, up from ₹96.21, and diesel price is at ₹88.27, against the previous level of ₹87.47 a litre.
NEW DELHI : Prices of petrol and diesel increased by 80 paise per litre for the second day in a row on Wednesday.
In the national capital, petrol is now priced at ₹97.01, up from ₹96.21, and diesel price is at ₹88.27, against the previous level of ₹87.47 a litre.
Oil marketing companies (OMC) resumed the daily price revision of transport fuels on Tuesday after a gap of about 137 days.
According to executives of the fuel retailers, more such hikes are likely as Brent crude prices have surged more than 40% since November.
Prashant Vasisht, vice-president and co-head of corporate ratings at ICRA Ltd said that with Brent crude trading near $115 per barrel, an increase of ₹18-19 per litre is required for auto fuel prices.
The resumption in fuel price revision has stoked fears of increase in inflation. India’s retail inflation hit an eight-month high of 6.07% in February, breaching the central bank’s tolerance level.
According to experts the hike in petrol, diesel and cooking gas would reflect in the April inflation numbers.
Global crude oil prices continued to increase the early trade on Wednesday. Around 9.15 a.m., the May contract of Brent futures on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $117.51, higher by 1.76% from its previous close.
The April contract of the West Texas Intermediate rose by 1.87% to $111.31 per barrel.
Oil prices rose on Wednesday amid persistent concerns of supply crunch. The latest data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group showed crude stocks fell by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended March 18. The U.S. inventory data is scheduled to be released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities said: "Decline in the API stocks supported crude oil at lower levels. As per the American Petroleum Institute report released on Tuesday oil stocks in the U.S. decline by 4.28-million-barrel last week. Crude oil prices also get supports amid threats to supply as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked Saudi energy and water desalination facilities."
Crude oil prices, which touched multi-year highs during the first week of March, declined for few sessions of the last fortnight, before rising again on March 17. Brent had touched $139.13 per barrel, the highest since 2008, on March 7.
Last week, oil marketing companies raised jet fuel prices by a steep 18%. In a first, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices are now above the ₹1 lakh per kilolitre mark.
