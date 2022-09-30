PFRDA to observe NPS Diwas on 1 October1 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 07:29 PM IST
The pension regulator aims to encourage every citizen to plan towards creating a pension corpus to ensure for onself a financially sound future after retirement.
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has kickstarted a campaign under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The Pension Regulator will be observing 1st October as the National Pension System Diwas (NPS Diwas) to promote pension and retirement planning among the citizens of India, and enjoy financial independence post retirement. PFRDA is promoting this campaign on its social media platforms.