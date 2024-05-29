Pharma education regulator to inspect pharmacy schools

New Delhi: The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) is planning to inspect all pharma schools in the country after complaints of fake pharma degrees issued by racketeers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Council decided to inspect and validate students and faculties after uncovering cases of the same students and pharmacists registered in multiple institutions.

Problem of fake certificates On 19 May, a Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh government said that it had arrested two people for collecting significant sums of money by creating fake B.Pharma and D.Pharma certificates and marksheets

The apex pharma regulator said, “PCI does not fully endorse the findings presented in the STF press release issued on 19 May. The STF report lacks a thorough examination of the linkage with the PCI."

PCI directed the Uttar Pradesh Pharmacy Council to thoroughly examine the findings presented in the STF report and recommended more comprehensive investigation to establish the truth.

The inspection will ensure that pharma schools follow the compliance norms set by the regulator.

Smart Card verification The council has directed colleges to keep documentary records ready for checks by inspectors while instructing students, faculties and HODs to be present with their “Smart Card" and all original certificates.

“All institutions are required to follow the below guidelines during the inspection and verification process. Mandatory registration and attendance for all students and faculty enrolled in the institutions via PCI portal. Mandatory presence of students and faculties with their smart card along with relevant documents at the time of inspection and verification processes," stated a PCI circular issued to colleges.

PCI inspecting pharma colleges "The council is inspecting the pharma colleges seeing the previous experiences such as duplication of students, pharmacists are registered in multiple colleges, fake issuance of the certificates, so that's why the council has taken this step," said an official.

Read | Be fair and open, NMC tells doctors in conduct review “These Smart Cards are issued to the students and faculties to avoid the duplication of the registration process of the faculty and the students. These Smart Cards are generated through our Digi Pharma system. When students and faculty apply for registration on Digi Pharma portal, they are issued with QR based Smart Card for their identification and verification," said the official aware of the matter requesting anonymity.

“We have just given the hint to the colleges that massive inspection is going to happen across the country. However, the date and time will not be disclosed to them. Those colleges who would be found faulty, strict actions will be taken against them and debarred them till the time colleges improve the compliance," added the official.

Additionally, the pharma education regulator has sought the original bills for equipment, chemicals, glassware, etc during the inspection.

The regulator is going to inspect mandatory QR codes on the institute's infrastructure, classrooms, laboratories, common facility, computer labs, amenities, master degree equipment, bachelor's degree equipment etc.

“If any infrastructure or equipment is found without the QR Code or the QR code is not working at the time of inspection, the institutions are to be counted in the deficiency list," said the circular.

Queries sent to the PCI spokesperson remained unanswered till press time.



