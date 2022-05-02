Pharma exports in 2021-22 sustain positive growth despite global disruptions

“The extraordinary exports growth in 2020-21 was achieved braving the frequent lockdowns, global supply chain disruptions and the depressed manufacturing sector. Indian pharma industry played a pivotal role in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic and demonstrating to the world that we continue to be a reliable and dependent partner when it comes to dealing with a global health crisis," said the ministry of commerce and industry in a press statement, adding that India provided 115 million doses of vaccines to more than 97 countries.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}