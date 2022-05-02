Pharma exports in 2021-22 sustain positive growth despite global disruptions

Pharma exports in 2021-22 sustain positive growth despite global disruptions2 min read . 01:14 PM IST
- The country’s pharma sector witnessed a growth of 103% since 2013-14, from Rs. 90, 415 crore in 2013-14 to Rs. 1,83,422 crore in 2021-22.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Central government on Monday said that pharma sector recorded its best-ever exports performance in 2021-22, with a remarkable growth of almost $10 billion in 8 years. The country’s pharma sector witnessed a growth of 103% since 2013-14, from Rs. 90, 415 crore in 2013-14 to Rs. 1,83,422 crore in 2021-22.
The Central government on Monday said that pharma sector recorded its best-ever exports performance in 2021-22, with a remarkable growth of almost $10 billion in 8 years. The country’s pharma sector witnessed a growth of 103% since 2013-14, from Rs. 90, 415 crore in 2013-14 to Rs. 1,83,422 crore in 2021-22.
Amid the Covid despair in 2020-21, the industry had registered a sharp growth by achieving an export of $24.4 billion with a year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 18%.
Amid the Covid despair in 2020-21, the industry had registered a sharp growth by achieving an export of $24.4 billion with a year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 18%.
“The extraordinary exports growth in 2020-21 was achieved braving the frequent lockdowns, global supply chain disruptions and the depressed manufacturing sector. Indian pharma industry played a pivotal role in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic and demonstrating to the world that we continue to be a reliable and dependent partner when it comes to dealing with a global health crisis," said the ministry of commerce and industry in a press statement, adding that India provided 115 million doses of vaccines to more than 97 countries.
Recently, India also signed cooperation agreement with UAE and Australia, which will give enhanced access to Indian pharma products to these markets.
Highlighting the achievement in a tweet, the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said: “Under the active leadership of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi India has been serving as the ‘pharmacy of the world’. India’s booming drugs & pharmaceuticals exports more than double in 2021-22 compared to 2013-14."
“Building on the outstanding performance in the previous FY21, Indian pharma exports once again registered a healthy performance in 2021-22. The pharma exports in 2021-22 sustained a positive growth despite the global trade disruptions and drop in demand for Covid related medicines. The trade balance continues to be in India’s favour, with a surplus of $15175.81 million," stated the ministry of commerce and industry in a press statement.
Indian pharma companies enabled by their price competitiveness and good quality, have made global mark, with 60% of the world’s vaccines and 20% of generic medicines coming from India.
“The share of pharmaceutical and drugs in our global exports is 5.92%. Formulations and biologicals continue to account for a major share of 73.31% in our total exports, followed by Bulk drugs and drug intermediates with exports of $4437.64 million. India’s top 5 pharma export destinations are USA, UK, South Africa, Russia and Nigeria," said the ministry adding that India ranks 3rd worldwide for production by volume and 14th by value.
The current market size of the Indian pharmaceutical industry is around $50 billion. Around 55 % of our pharma exports cater to highly regulated markets. Indian pharma companies have a substantial share in the prescription market in the US and EU. The largest number of FDA approved plants outside the US is in India.