India's pickled mini cucumbers are a global delight

NEW DELHI :The popularity of Indian gherkins – pickled baby cucumbers – is growing across Europe, the US, South Korea and Brazil. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Europe, imports have surged in Germany, Spain, the UK, Netherlands, France, Italy and Greece.

Exports surged 10% to $218.76 million in 2022-23 from $199.38 million in 2021-22. In the 11 months to January in FY24, India had exported gherkins to the tune of $189.08 million. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Until January 2024, India exported gherkins worth $15.66 million to Germany, making it the top importer after the US.

“Gherkins are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, making them an excellent choice for those looking to improve their health. It is suggested that it is helpful in regulating blood sugar level, aging, and decreeing the pain by preventing the cell damage," said Dr Yudhyavir Singh, who is associate professor in the critical care department at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As the world embraces healthier eating habits, Indian gherkins are sure to remain a popular choice for those seeking a tasty and nutritious snack that promotes good health as it is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties," the AIIMS doctor said.

Spanish imports increased marginally at $13.55 million until January FY 24, compared with $13.43 million in FY23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The export of gherkins to the UK increased from $6.18 million in 2022-23 to $8.11 million until January 2024, a significant increase of 31.2%. Iraqi purchases increased 25% from $3.69 million in 2022-23 to $4.61 million until January 2024. Other countries that reported a rise in the import of Indian gherkins include the Netherlands, Chile, China, Saudi Arabia, Italy, South Korea, Brazil, Kazakhstan and Greece.

India is the world's largest supplier of gherkins, having exported 181,452 tonnes to over 90 countries as of January in FY2024. Nearly 15% production of the world’s gherkin requirement is met by India.

