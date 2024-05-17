PIGS are flying again. Can they stay aloft?

As Oxford Economics Senior Economist Paolo Grignani highlighted in a report this month, many European nations came into the pandemic with very high unemployment rates, and it is there that job gains have been largest. This means growth in terms of GDP per worker has been poor, particularly in Spain and Greece. In other words: The injection of much-needed demand has been a blessing for these countries, but the endemic supply-side issue of low productivity since they entered the euro in 1999 hasn’t gone away.