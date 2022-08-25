Pinched by housing downturn, Chinese families rein in spending

Other economists are less sanguine. Nicholas Borst, director of China Research at Seafarer Capital Partners, wrote in a research note earlier this year that he expects households to tighten their purse strings in the wake of a severe real estate correction. The impact on Chinese households could be greater than in the U.S. because of their higher exposure to the housing market, he wrote, though the effect on the overall economy could be somewhat lower, given the smaller role consumption plays in powering China’s economy.