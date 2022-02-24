NEW DELHI : Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday stressed on the need for India to be self-sufficient in critical areas as Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of global supply chains.

Addressing CII’s Manufacturing Conclave, he said that India’s manufacturing sectors need to identify critical areas such as semiconductors and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) where it is essential for the country to achieve self-sufficiency.

Goyal said that the manufacturing sectors need to work with trusted partners in other countries on areas where India may not have a fair degree of competitive advantage.

“Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of global supply chains. Shifting global supply chains are clearly demonstrating to the world that it's important to be self-sufficient, particularly in areas that are critical," Goyal said.

"India has committed almost $10 billion to promote semiconductor manufacturing in India. There was a time we were self-sufficient in active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) but over a period of time, we've lost that edge," he added.

On the escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine, Goyal said that the “world is on the brink of a pretty serious situation".

Talking about the progress report of the National Single Window System (NSWS), a digital platform to aid investors in getting government approvals for projects, Goyal stated that 20 departments of the central government along with 14 states and union territories are on board.

Goyal further urged larger companies to integrate MSMEs both through forward and backward linkages and also facilitate cash flows for their growth through timely payments.

He stated that PLIs will lead to self-sufficiency in critical sectors of the economy.

“The PLIs will also help the MSMEs by creating anchor industries. He stated that PLIs will lead to self-sufficiency in critical sectors of the economy, for example, the PLI for APIs and the more recent program for supporting semiconductor manufacturing in India, protecting India against the risks emanating from the global supply chain disruptions," Goyal added.

