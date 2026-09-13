Piyush Goyal hails BRICS New Delhi Declaration, says grouping amplifying Global South voice - 'A collective resolve'

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has hailed the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration at the BRICS 2026 Summit, saying it reflects the grouping’s collective resolve to advance a more resilient, innovative, and development-focused partnership.

Goyal said the Declaration reflects that BRICS has grown broader in scope and is amplifying the voice of the Global South.

In a post on X, Goyal said the expanding BRICS grouping, with a broader scope and stronger purpose, is collectively amplifying the voice of the Global South.

He said the declaration includes deeper cooperation on AI, quantum technologies, Digital Public Infrastructure, startups and MSMEs.

“Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi ji and all BRICS leaders on the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration at the BRICS 2026 Summit. This reflects the collective resolve of all BRICS nations to advance a more resilient, innovative, development-focused, and equitable partnership. A BRICS that has grown broader in scope and firmer in purpose is amplifying the voice of the Global South together,” he said.

“The Declaration charts a clear course that includes deeper cooperation on AI, quantum technologies, Digital Public Infrastructure, startups, MSMEs, and science & research, along with a stronger New Development Bank and closer coordination on food, health & energy security, and resilient supply chains. A reflection of continued commitment to collective development,” he added.

The New Delhi Declaration was adopted by BRICS leaders on Saturday at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

It calls for deeper cooperation among member countries in Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs), highlighting their transformative role in promoting socio-economic development and accelerating digital transformation.

BRICS leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the BRICS principles of mutual respect and understanding, sovereign equality, solidarity, democracy, openness, inclusiveness, collaboration and consensus. The leaders also reiterated their commitment to strengthening the BRICS strategic partnership for the benefit of their people.

What is New Delhi Declaration? Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026 at the 18th BRICS Summit being held in the national capital.

“No member has raised any objection. The New Delhi Declaration 2026 is adopted unanimously,” PM Modi said at the Summit.

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The joint declaration stressed the need to engage in conflict prevention efforts, including by addressing their root causes. It also reiterated the BRICS nations' commitment to the peaceful resolution of international disputes through dialogue, consultation and diplomacy.

The declaration advocated for a multilateral approach that respects diverse national viewpoints and positions on crucial global issues. The joint statement voiced serious concerns about the rise of unilateral tariffs and non-tariff measures, which distort trade and are inconsistent with WTO rules.

Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi ji and all BRICS leaders on the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration at the BRICS 2026 Summit. This reflects the collective resolve of all BRICS nations to advance a more resilient, innovative, development-focused, and equitable partnership.

BRICS countries reached the consensus on a Joint Statement after intensive negotiations that continued until wee hours on Saturday. The negotiations saw differences on several contentious issues. India led sustained consultations to bridge competing positions and build consensus among members.

The breakthrough assumes particular significance given that Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are all part of the same forum, despite deep differences and competing positions on several regional and geopolitical issues.